Ann Joo set to trade higher, says RHB Retail Research

US Retail Sales: Expectations are for a -0.2% decline in retail sales for September, along with a 0.5% ex-auto gain, following respective August increases of 0.7% and 1.8%. The headline should be hit from declining vehicle sales, as well as from a continued unwind of the lift from Q1 stimulus. Unit vehicle sales fell -6.4% to a 17-month low of 12.2 mln thanks to ongoing semiconductor shortages and delayed unloading at ports, following a 13.0 mln pace in August and a 16-year high of 18.3 mln in April. Expectations are for a 1.5% increase for the CPI gasoline index that should support service station sales. Retail sales are expected to stabilize through Q4 following the post-stimulus pull-back, though service sector activity should continue to expand. Real consumer spending is expected to grow at a lean 1.7% rate in Q3 and a 3.3% pace in Q4, after rates of 12.0% in Q2 and 11.4% in Q1.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO