Ann Joo set to trade higher, says RHB Retail Research

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): RHB Retail Research said Ann Joo Resources Bhd is set to trade higher as it surpassed the immediate resistance of RM2.73 with improved volume – forming a “White Marubozu” candlestick. In a trading stocks note on Wednesday, the research house said bullish momentum above that level...

www.theedgemarkets.com

#Rhb#Stocks#Marubozu#Rhb Retail Research
