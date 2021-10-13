CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show

By Anirban Sen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFUcw_0cPlRc1U00

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co beat analysts’ profit estimates on Wednesday, thanks to record revenue in some investment banking businesses and a sunnier economic outlook that allowed the largest U.S. bank to release money it had set aside for potential loan losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan’s third-quarter profit was 24% higher than the same period last year, and the bank’s average loans and deposits rose, as did credit-card spending, helping JPMorgan’s lending income rise 2.5% from the second quarter.

On a call with analysts, executives were cautiously optimistic that the economy is finally on a healthy path after 19 months of pandemic-related illness, business closures, travel restrictions and stay-at-home trends. They predicted loan demand may not substantially change until next year at the earliest, but were encouraged by early signs that the world is getting back on track.

“We don’t know the future any better than you do,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on a call with journalists. “What we really want is good growth right now. These are great numbers. By the end of 2022, people are forecasting 4% unemployment, wages are going up, jobs are plentiful. Getting out of COVID, we should all be thanking our lucky stars.”

Analysts were enthusiastic about the signals that customers are getting back to spending and investing.

“While the (loan) numbers aren’t big, we think people will be excited to be at or near an inflection point,” Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a note to investors.

JPMorgan’s shares fell nearly 2.6% Wednesday, after touching an all-time high last week of $171.51, suggesting investors may be taking profits. Shares of other major banks Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Well Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp fell between 0.2% and 1.7%.

Investors often see JPMorgan not just as a big American bank, but as a symbol of how well the global economy and markets are doing. It has a substantial presence in almost all conventional lending businesses – from mortgages to commercial loans – one of the largest investment banks on Wall Street and insights into multinational corporations through its capital markets and treasury services operations.

The highlight for JPMorgan’s third quarter was its Corporate & Investment Bank division, where advisory fees almost tripled due to strong performance in M&A and equity underwriting, fueled partly by a spate of initial public offerings.

During the quarter, JPMorgan maintained its position as the second-biggest provider of worldwide M&A advisory after Goldman Sachs Group Inc, based on fees, according to Refinitiv.

JPMorgan’s decision to release $2.1 billion from credit reserves also bolstered its profit. Dimon and many analysts and investors tend to remove reserve fluctuations from “core” their earnings analyses, because they are based on accounting standards and do not reflect new money coming in the door.

Overall, JPMorgan’s profit rose to $11.7 billion, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier. Excluding the reserve release and an income tax benefit, its profit would be $9.6 billion, or $3.03 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.00 per share, according to Refinitiv.

JPMorgan’s revenue rose 2% to $30.4 billion in the quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $29.8 billion.

The bank maintained its guidance that it sees net interest income for the year to come in around $52.5 billion.

JPMorgan’s shares were down 2.3% in morning trading, with other major banks falling as well. Its shares rose about 5% in the weeks leading up to results, along with other major banks, on hopes of higher interest rates following commentary from the Federal Reserve.

DEALMAKING PICKS UP

Capital markets businesses helped big Wall Street banks through the pandemic, as investors scrambled to react to news about the pandemic and companies needed help raising capital or hedging businesses risks. More recently, as trading revenue has abated, dealmaking activity has picked up, with companies deciding to combine or go public through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and fledgling companies listing shares for the first time.

JPMorgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank division reported a 6% rise in net revenue, to $12.4 billion. Its Consumer & Community Banking division reported a 2% decline in net revenue, to $12.5 billion. Those two businesses toggle for largest by revenue, depending on the quarter.

The lender’s Commercial Banking operation reported an 8% increase in net revenue, to $2.5 billion, while Asset & Wealth Management reported a 20% rise to $4.3 billion.

On a conference call with analysts, management primarily fielded questions about JPMorgan’s economic outlook and what the quarter’s statistics suggest about the next few quarters. They wanted to know when the bank’s lending income would pick up, and how it might deploy all the cash it has on hand.

For instance, card spending has ticked up dramatically, which would ordinarily be a good sign for banks. But it has not always translated into higher profits, because individuals saved money during the pandemic while they were stuck at home, allowing them to pay down balances and stay current on bills – thereby avoiding interest payments or late fees.

Other large U.S. banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley will report results on Thursday, while Goldman Sachs, Wall Street’s most prolific deal maker, will round out the earnings season on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Digs Into Bank Earnings, Says This Stock Still Has Some Issues

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the upbeat third-quarter earnings released last week from big banks have changed the tone of the stock market, which has recently seen some sharp volatility. Although Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) numbers came in better than expected, the quarter still had “some...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM) stock rose by 1.53% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 06:52 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. JPMorgan Chase beat their estimated earnings by 24.67%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $500,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
The Drum

CMOs and CIOs are working closer due to the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced marketing and IT to work together, shrinking the collaboration gap. It has also revealed new opportunities for chief marketing officers and chief information officers to align their teams to accelerate digital transformation, especially around hybrid commerce, according to a Forrester study. What did the study...
RETAIL
Front Office Sports

JPMorgan Earns $30.4B Amid Acquisition Spree

JPMorgan Chase beat expectations with $30.4 billion in third-quarter revenue, and its net income rose 24% year-over-year to $11.7 billion. The largest consumer bank in the U.S. has leaned into acquisitions, purchasing at least 30 companies since the start of the year. In June, the bank bought a minority stake...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan earnings: Third-quarter profit rises

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter profit rose 24%, the bank said Wednesday. The bank posted a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, up from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year ago. That beat the $3 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. The bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Will Bank of America Sell Off on Earnings as JPMorgan Did?

It’s not a great day for the banks, even though this group has been a relative strength leader in recent weeks. While the overall market has been struggling for upside, companies like Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report have seen their stock prices rise to highs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Goldman Sachs Group#Global Economy#Chase Co#Covid#Citigroup#Fargo Co#Bank Of America Corp#American
investing.com

JPMorgan Gains as Release of Reserves, Investment Banking Boost Earnings

Investing.com – JPMorgan stock (NYSE:JPM) traded 0.6% higher Wednesday in premarket as the bank beat estimates for third-quarter earnings, even as revenue fell short of expectations. The bank released $2.1 billion in reserves it had booked earlier in the pandemic, in response to an improving economic environment. This helped net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.36% to 34,254.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.27% to 14,505.47. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.07% to 4,347.49. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,431,160 cases with around 737,580 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,001,740 cases and 451,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,590,090 COVID-19 cases with 601,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,595,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,884,230 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Street.Com

JPMorgan Stock Slumps Despite M&A-Powered Q3 Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report posted much stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Wednesday as investment banking fees from a record year for mergers and acquisitions powered the bank's bottom line. JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $11.7 billion, or...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Post

Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern after rising as much as 0.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.4%, to 34,593 and the Nasdaq also fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch as JPMorgan Chase Reports Earnings

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will kick off earnings season this week. The stock has performed well after surviving a pandemic-dominated 2020. Its financial performance showed just how strong the country's largest bank has become and how its fortress balance sheet can survive a severe downturn. This year, JPMorgan stock has hit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
MotorAuthority

Rivian IPO edges closer with new SEC filing

Rivian's first product, the 2022 R1T full-size pickup, is now in production and initial impressions, including from us, are positive. That should bode well for the company's efforts to raise additional funds by launching an initial public offering, a filing for which was made with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy