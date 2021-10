The granddaddy of all the haunted houses in the Chicago area is calling it quits after 25 years. Statesville Haunted Prison has been voted one of Illinois’ best haunted houses for over 20 years. It’s also gotten national recognition by several outlets like the Travel Channel which voted it “Halloween Craziest” back in 2013. Touted as Illinois’ longest-running and most acclaimed haunted house, it has set the precedent on fear for haunted houses in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO