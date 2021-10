A man was brutally stabbed to death on his own doorstep in a row over £300, a court has been told.George Dore, 42, died after being knifed in the chest outside his home in the West Yorkshire town of Keighley.Anthony Atha, 53, Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, all deny murder.Simon Kealey, prosecuting, said the trio had all been drinking and smoking crack-cocaine before taking a taxi to Mr Dore's home at 3am on the morning of 8 April.He alleged Thornton was heard saying she "wanted her £300" by the driver, while both video and audio footage would provide...

