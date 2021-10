NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of a 3-year-old in the Bronx is counting their blessings after she was almost abducted Monday. A man tried to snatch the toddler while she was walking with her grandmother and younger brothers in Throggs Neck. On Tuesday, her mother spoke to CBS2’s John Dias. “We are happy it’s over. We are thankful,” she said. (Photo: CBS2) In an exclusive interview, the Bronx mother said as grateful as her family is, they’re still traumatized, so she didn’t want to show her face, or identify her family. Her daughter was almost kidnapped less than a mile away from their home....

BRONX, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO