Environment

Thursday is partly cloudy with temps near 70 degrees

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6SxV_0cPlR0lF00

We started the day with some sun, but that was quickly replaced by more clouds and scattered showers this afternoon. We stay cloudy tonight with a few showers, and the temps actually rise to near 70 by midnight with a warm front that increase the winds to 25 mph. By morning we are in the low to mid 60s with some lingering clouds. The clouds will move out and the rest of Thursday is partly cloudy and mild with temps near 70.

The next storm system arrives on Friday with clouds and afternoon rain showers keep temps in the low 60s. The cold front shifts the wind to the northwest Friday night. Temps will drop into the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Saturday is sunny, windy and chilly with highs in the 50s with a NW wind gusting to 30 mph. Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s, and we warm into the low to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon

TONIGHT : Cloudy, windy and mild with spotty showers
Low: 66 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY : Cloudy AM, then partly cloudy, breezy and mild
High: 70
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with afternoon showers
High: 61
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and chilly
High: 58
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and nice
High: 63 Lakefront...67 Inland
Wind: NW 15-20 mph

MONDAY : Mostly sunny and mild
High: 67
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

