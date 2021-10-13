9fin Raises £8M Series A to Expand its Debt Capital Markets Intelligence Platform to the US
Redalpine led the investment round, and was joined by previous investors Fly Ventures, and high net worth angels. Total investment raised to date is over £10M. 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analytics for debt capital markets, has today announced an £8M Series A round to fuel its expansion into the US. The company is opening a New York office following increased demand from existing customers in Europe.martechseries.com
