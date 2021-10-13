CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9fin Raises £8M Series A to Expand its Debt Capital Markets Intelligence Platform to the US

PRNewswire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedalpine led the investment round, and was joined by previous investors Fly Ventures, and high net worth angels. Total investment raised to date is over £10M. 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analytics for debt capital markets, has today announced an £8M Series A round to fuel its expansion into the US. The company is opening a New York office following increased demand from existing customers in Europe.

Evolving Systems Enters Definitive Agreements to Sell Activation and Marketing Businesses to PartnerOne Capital for $40 Million

Proposed Transaction Expected to Result in Debt Free Balance Sheet with approximately $37.5 Million Cash at Closing. Evolving Systems, Inc. entered into definitive agreements to sell all of the assets of its Customer Acquisition and Network Services division (‘Activation’) as well as its CVML and Loyalty Business (‘Marketing’) to PartnerOne Capital for a base purchase price of $40 million. The proposed transaction, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, is subject to various terms and conditions, including approval by Evolving Systems’ stockholders. Evolving Systems expects to file a preliminary proxy statement regarding the proposed transaction with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission within 30 days.
BUSINESS
UpBots Launches Version 2 of Its Crypto Trading Platform

Recently, UpBots has launched Version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform. UpBots is giving away 50,000 UBXT and an exclusive one of a kind NFT to celebrate the launch of its version 2 trading platform interface, where users can use free accounts to trade manually or with trading bots in a lightning fast, non-custodial, safe, and user friendly environment for retail investors.
RETAIL
3D Cloud Startup Echo3D Raises $4M in Seed Round Led by Konvoy Ventures

Echo3D’s Latest Seed Round Includes Participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and Angel Investors Datadog, GitHub and Facebook. echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, AR and VR content is stored and streamed, has secured an investment of $4 million led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and angel investors Datadog, GitHub, and Facebook. The announcement comes on the heels of echo3D’s latest milestone of registering 11,000 users worldwide since 2020.
BUSINESS
HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
inMotionNow Rebrands as Lytho Reflecting Expanded Support for Creative and Marketing Across the Full Content Lifecycle

Backstory Traced to Lithography, Positions Lytho as ‘Lithographer for the digital age’. After more than 20 years, inMotionNow is rebranding as Lytho. The new name is a natural progression following the merger between inMotionNow and the Netherlands-based Lytho BV announced earlier this year. The merger brought together two SaaS-based marketing technology (martech) products focused on complementary, and increasingly important, areas of the content lifecycle – creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM).
BUSINESS
Dell Technologies Capital Expands Leadership Team Following a Year of Strong Investment and Financial Performance

Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies, welcomed Radhika Malik as a principal investor; Dan Fitzpatrick as principal, business development and executive programs; and Ronda Scott as head of marketing and communications, as the newest members of the firm. For nearly a decade, Dell...
BUSINESS
Bakkt Debuts as a Public Company on the New York Stock Exchange

Bakkt Holdings, Inc., a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, spend, send and redeem digital assets, will open trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”. Marketing Technology News: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Expects to Close Combination with Bakkt...
MARKETS
Ethereum Towers Above Axie Infinity and Altcoin Projects, Earning $777,000,000 in Revenue in Just One Month

Ethereum’s (ETH) protocol revenue is towering over play-to-earn game Axie Infinity and other altcoin projects. Data from Token Terminal shows that the smart contract platform’s protocol revenue in the past 30 days reached $777 million, far surpassing those of Axie Infinity ($183.6 million), non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea ($70.1 million), decentralized margin trading platform dYdX ($49.9 million) and digital payment system Filecoin ($16.7 million).
MARKETS
TrustPoint Secures $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

TrustPoint, Inc., a startup with operations in Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia, announces that it has raised a $2M seed round from DCVC. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO, Adnami. “Our effort to develop a fully commercial GNSS service is the logical next step to this...
BUSINESS
In-Person Interactions During the Mortgage Process Drive Trust and Customer Satisfaction in a Digitally Dependent World

Solidifi Releases Results from its 2021 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey(1) The third annual Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey(1) commissioned by Solidifi U.S. Inc. (“Solidifi”) revealed that 81% of borrowers prefer an in-person closing as it instills a greater level of trust and because buying a home is one of the single largest investments in their life. In a digitally dependent society, homeowners continue to want in-person interactions when purchasing and refinancing their home.
REAL ESTATE
Jumio Announces Another Record Quarter, Powered by Government and Healthcare Initiatives

Q3 highlights include record new business, AML and channel growth. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced another record-breaking quarter, with new business growing more than 130% in Q3 2021 from Q3 2020. This growth spans the globe and multiple industries, including healthcare and government, and reflects the innovation of Jumio’s AI-powered solutions portfolio.
ECONOMY
Cepton Technologies Adds Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing

Welcomes Second Auto Industry Veteran with Deep Experience in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Sensor Technologies. Cepton Technologies, Inc., an innovative provider of automotive lidar solutions, has welcomed Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing. Based in Cepton’s Detroit office, Moretti will oversee the company’s ongoing product development to drive business growth across automotive and smart infrastructure markets.
BUSINESS
DAS42 and AtScale Partner to Deliver Advanced Data Technology Solutions

DAS42’s Data FullStack Expertise and AtScale’s Semantic Layer Technology Empower Enterprises to Get Better Insights Faster. DAS42, a provider of FullStack data technology implementation and advisory services, and AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced a partnership to deliver innovative solutions to enterprises implementing modern data platforms.
COMPUTERS
Datasea Enters into a $4.67 Million Procurement Contract to Provide Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services

Datasea Inc., a technology company that provides visual and non-visual based smart security solutions, 5G messaging products, and smart payment services in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) had signed a $4.67 million procurement contract (the “Contract”) for Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services (“Messaging Services”) with Jiangxi Zhouwang Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Zhouwang”).
TECHNOLOGY
Intelligent Interviewing Platform BrightHire Raises $20.5 Million

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Fintech Firm Tala Raises $145 Million to Expand its Cryptocurrency Services

Tala doubled down on its digital asset endeavors by raising $145 million to launch crypto products for the underbanked. The California-based company for financial services – Tala – has raised $145 million in a Series E funding round to provide cryptocurrency solutions to developing nations. This brings its total funding to over $350 million from investors such as PayPal Ventures, GV, and Revolution Growth.
MARKETS
Product Protection Platform Mulberry Raises $22 Million In Series B

Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. These are the details. Mulberry — a consumer-first product protection platform — announced recently that it has closed a $22 million Series B funding round. This funding round was led by Commerce Ventures and with participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, Ally Bank, CreditEase, and existing investors.
BUSINESS

