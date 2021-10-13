Top Stories this AM: House committee threatens charges over ignored Jan. 6 subpoenas; DeSantis fines Florida county for firing unvaxxed; Musk's mansion for sale - if you have a spare $32 million
Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.
For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here .
What's going on today:
- Musk's mansion for sale - again. Elon Musk is putting up his Bay Area mansion up for sale again - it's now 15% cheaper at $32 million. The revised price comes just days after Musk announced Tesla is moving its headquarters from California to Texas. What a bargain.
- Cheney brings out the big guns. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas. "In general, people are going to have to appear, or, you know, we will move contempt charges against them," Cheney said.
- Trans employees take next steps at Netflix. Netflix has reinstated a trans employee and 2 others who were suspended after protesting Dave Chappelle's comedy special "The Closer." Trans employees at Netflix are also planning a walkout to protest co-CEO Ted Sarandos' stand that Netflix will not be taking down the special.
- DeSantis fines a Florida county for firing unvaxxed employees. Florida issued a $3.5 million fine against a county that enforced COVID-19 vaccine passports. On October 4, Leon County fired 14 people for failing to comply with a requirement to show proof of vaccination by October 1.
- Can't stop, won't stop. Mike Lindell is still spreading lies about the 2020 election. He most recently claimed 23,000 dead people voted in Wisconsin using a prison address. After a series of failed lawsuits and a string of bizarre conspiracies, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is still spreading lies about the 2020 election.
- That's all for now. See you tomorrow.
Comments / 11