Meghan and Harry Head to Wall Street

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post-royal résumé just keeps on growing. According to The New York Times, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are joining Ethic, a five-year-old sustainable investment firm, as "impact partners" and investors. Put broadly, Ethic helps clients put their money toward companies that behave in socially responsible ways. Harry and Meghan are aiming to "shine a light on how we can all impact the causes that affect our communities, bring transparency into how the corporate world sets the tone and shapes outcomes for everyday families," an official press release from the company read. "With their partnership, our shared vision for a world in which all investing is sustainable investing can reach many millions around the globe."

