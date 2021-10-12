CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan and Harry Head to Wall Street

Cover picture for the articleAfter signing multi-million dollar megadeals with Netflix and Spotify, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the investment business, according to reports. In a bid to make sustainable investing mainstream, they have joined Ethic, a fintech asset manager in the environmental, social and governance space. They are joining as “impact partners” and investors in the $1.3 billion firm, which creates managed accounts that invest in socially responsible companies.

