Meghan and Harry Head to Wall Street
After signing multi-million dollar megadeals with Netflix and Spotify, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the investment business, according to reports. In a bid to make sustainable investing mainstream, they have joined Ethic, a fintech asset manager in the environmental, social and governance space. They are joining as “impact partners” and investors in the $1.3 billion firm, which creates managed accounts that invest in socially responsible companies.wfav951.com
