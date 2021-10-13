TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company
TowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.martechseries.com
