TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.

