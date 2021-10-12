Zendaya Talks Style, Career, Life

Zendaya sat down with InStyle for the Best Dressed issue and opened up about how her legendary style is “an extension” of her acting. “I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives. We build a little story for all the looks,” Zendaya shared. “It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is. Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”