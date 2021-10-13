CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, AR

3 dead in murder-suicide in Marion, AR

By Autumn Scott
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImxxJ_0cPlNOia00

MARION, Ark. — Three people were killed in a murder suicide in Marion, AR Tuesday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Marion officers were dispatched for a welfare check at Bayou Vista Drive.

Officers on the scene spoke to two juveniles about what was going on when they heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

They found Gabriel Brown, Nakina Gilmer-Brown, and one child dead when they entered. The identity of the child is not being released at this time.

Police have concluded it as a murder-suicide. The investigation is still ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Police investigating Friday evening shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Investigators are looking for suspects after a shooting at the East Oak Apartments in Fayetteville around 8:30 Friday night. Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they found one victim injured and no suspects. They urge anyone who might have information to contact the Fayetteville Police Department. Officers said they […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
Marion, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Marion, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement. UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus.  According to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

540
Followers
731
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy