MediaMath Puts Marketers in Control of Their Advertising Stacks; Enhanced Demand Side Platform Purpose Built for Signal-Agnostic, Flexible, Transparent Programmatic Ad Buying

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies announced it has redesigned, key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows for traders and supply managers. Marketing Technology News: IDC’s...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

