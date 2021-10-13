MediaMath Puts Marketers in Control of Their Advertising Stacks; Enhanced Demand Side Platform Purpose Built for Signal-Agnostic, Flexible, Transparent Programmatic Ad Buying

Perpetual KYC (Know Your Customer) enabled by intelligent process automation can reduce risk, as well as costs. In a video published on Business Reporter, Nick Ford, VP for Strategic Alliances at Encompass Corporation and Chris Laws, VP, Product, Strategy and GTM at Dun & Bradstreet, explain why a sea change is due in KYC including a shift away from error-prone and time-consuming manual processes to ongoing and automated due diligence. Despite the great strides it has made in terms of digitalisation, KYC is still a very manual process, where data is collected from separate databases such as registries, regulators, stock exchange listings, business data sets and adverse media. With these error-prone and time-consuming processes KYC checks at onboarding and the identification of beneficial owners can take weeks or even months.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO