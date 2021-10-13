Hot and humid conditions continue this week, fall temps on their way

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a hot one, and temps will get even hotter through the end of the week.

However, by late Sunday, a front will move in and that will bring our temperatures down by early next week.

We will get another taste of fall weather on Monday with many of our highs in the low to mid-80s, with low humidity.

Until then, things will remain a bit steamy.

Expect a few spotty showers here and there, especially along the coast.

If you are waiting for more fall changes, they are on their way in a few days.

Eye on the Tropics:

The tropics remain quiet. There is a weak tropical disturbance to the east of the Bahamas, but no development is expected.

While it is quiet now, the hurricane season goes through the end of November, so we will continue to monitor everything closely.

