CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Hot and humid conditions continue this week, fall temps on their way

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhhC7_0cPlN49J00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a hot one, and temps will get even hotter through the end of the week.

However, by late Sunday, a front will move in and that will bring our temperatures down by early next week.

>>> SEE LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

We will get another taste of fall weather on Monday with many of our highs in the low to mid-80s, with low humidity.

Until then, things will remain a bit steamy.

Expect a few spotty showers here and there, especially along the coast.

If you are waiting for more fall changes, they are on their way in a few days.

Eye on the Tropics:

The tropics remain quiet. There is a weak tropical disturbance to the east of the Bahamas, but no development is expected.

While it is quiet now, the hurricane season goes through the end of November, so we will continue to monitor everything closely.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Tropics#Cox Media Group
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
54K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy