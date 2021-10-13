CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nu Skin's (NUS) Solid Innovations Aid, Pandemic-Led Hurdles Hurt

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUS - Free Report) is benefiting from strategic growth efforts like innovation and effective product launches. The company’s focus on strengthening sales leaders and expanding the customer base bodes well. That being said, it is battling challenges caused by the spread of the delta variant across several markets. Innovations Fueling...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

Stitch Fix's (SFIX) Digital Ploys Augur Well for Client Wins

SFIX - Free Report) looks well poised to cash in on the positive trends in the fashion space, thanks to its trendy digital actions. Being an online personal styling service retailer, the company strongly focuses on expanding its digital capabilities and personalized shopping to offer its clients the best-in-class service. Its efforts to boost client experience through Fix and direct buy (currently known as Freestyle) offerings are worth a mention. Let’s delve deeper.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Nu Skin Enterprises Insider Trades $130K In Company Stock

Jeffrey Bettinger, SVP And People Places Officer at Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), made a large insider sell on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Bettinger sold 3,123 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises at prices ranging from $41.10 to $41.48. The total transaction amounted to $128,925.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3D Systems (DDD) Rides on Solid Printing Demand, Product Refreshes

DDD - Free Report) is benefiting from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. The rebound in customer activities following the pandemic-led shutdowns is a positive. Specifically, rebound in product and material demand from industrial customers is likely to drive the top line. The company’s move...
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Beauty Health Co. vs. Nu Skin: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

People have become more wellness-conscious nowadays, spending significantly on skincare and products for their overall well-being. Driven by unprecedented demand, the skincare industry is expected to keep growing. This should bode well for beauty stocks such as Beauty Health (SKIN) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS). But which of these stocks is a better choice now? Read more to find out.Beauty Health Co. (SKIN) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company also provides a range of skin-enhancing systems. On the other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It also provides customized skin care systems.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Nu Skin Cuts Q3 Revenue Outlook As Delta Variant Disrupts Sales

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) expects third-quarter revenue of $637 million -$642 million (consensus $710.11 million), down from the previous guidance of $700 million - $730 million. Nu Skin noted unanticipated government restrictions had impacted its ability to sell and distribute products, with the largest impact in Mainland China...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
pncguam.com

New COVID cases drop to double digits at 91

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 200 tests performed on October 17. Three (3) cases were identified through contact tracing. An additional 78 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500 logging the biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rallied on earnings. The Dow Jones (up 1.58%) and the Nasdaq (up 2.18%) were also notable winners last week. Oil prices staged a rally last week, with United States Oil Fund...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Revance Therapeutics plummets after FDA said it can't approve BLA of treatment for frown lines

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. plummeted 34.7% toward an 18-month low in premarket Monday, which puts them on track for a record one-day selloff, after the company said the the Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the biotechnology company's treatment of glabellar, or frown, lines. The company said late Friday that FDA determined it could not approve the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in its present form, citing deficiencies related to an inspection of Revance's manufacturing facility. The announcement comes after the company said late on Oct. 12, after Revance's stock plunged 25.1% that day, that it continued to expect the FDA to approve DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection this year. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since April 2020, has dropped 19.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 3.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Robust Delivery Count to Propel Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 Earnings

TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s results will likely reflect the favorable impact of the rising Model 3/Y deliveries, which form a major chunk of the automaker’s overall deliveries. (Also read: Why Tesla...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS

