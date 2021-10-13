CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celanese (CE) Announces Price Rise for Acetate Tow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCE - Free Report) recently announced that it will increase the prices of all acetate tow product grades sold worldwide by 40 cents per kg. This price hike will be effective for orders shipped on or after Oct 18, 2021, or as contracts otherwise permit. Celanese, which is a prominent...

Zacks.com

Will the Big Oil Companies Crush Earnings Estimates in Q3?

XOM - Free Report) , Chevron (. TTE - Free Report) will release their results sometime between Oct 28 and Nov 2. After suffering heavy losses in the initial phase of the coronavirus outbreak when the energy sector was devastated by the pandemic-induced demand destruction and a price plunge, returns started to improve from the second half of 2020 on gradually tightening fundamentals. Thereafter, the first two quarters of this year further reinforced the Oil/Energy sector’s stability. The July-September period should be even better as commodity prices have rebounded sharply, revisiting their multi-year highs, following the vaccine progress and the ongoing macroeconomic recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investorsobserver.com

Fastenal's (FAST) Earnings Report Shows Shrinking Covid Effects, Rising Prices

Fastenal Company (FAST) shares higher after the construction products distributor reported earnings and revenue that were in-line with estimates. Net sales increased 10% year-over-year with demand for manufacturing and construction equipment and supplies driving the increase. However, sales on COVID-related products and services were lower, with daily sales on government and warehousing customers declining 40.5% and 13.6% respectively, and sales of safety products and janitorial supplies declining 2.9% and 15.4% respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NWI.com

Steel production, capacity utilization fall

Great Lakes steel production fell by 11,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills dipped under 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. National steel output is more than 20% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity this year.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Natural Gas: Price Falls But Fundamentals Remain Bullish

The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a lower-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. Despite the positive inventory numbers, a bearish turn in weather forecasts sparked a pullback in the commodity. But relatively low stockpile levels and continued strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) feedgas deliveries suggest that the fuel’s prices will remain favorable in the short and medium terms.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Zacks.com

Retail Sales Swell in September: 3 Fund Picks

On Oct 15, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail and food services sales rose 0.7% in September, outpacing the consensus estimate of a 0.1% decline. August’s retail sales figure was also upwardly revised to 0.9%. For the month, spending accelerated as coronavirus cases declined and students and employees returned to schools and offices. This, in turn, boosted sales across sporting goods, music and book stores, highlighting a 3.7% jump from August.
RETAIL
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. The rapid surge in demand for goods as the American economy reopened in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdowns has created severe challenges for suppliers who struggle to get key materials and goods. Ports are backed up, transportation firms are struggling to find truck drivers to deliver product, and factories overseas, in some cases, still have not fully reopened. Total industrial production fell 1.3 percent in September, according to the Federal Reserve data, a surprise drop as economists were forecasting a modest increase.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

New to Investing? This 1 Building Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

United States Oil Fund (USO) Hits a 52-Week High

USO - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick for investors looking to gain momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 129.7% from its 52-week low price of $24.75/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get an insight into where...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Off-Premise Business Drives Darden (DRI), High Costs Ail

DRI - Free Report) focus on off-premise sales, digitization initiatives and menu simplifications bodes well. A rise in labor and other operating expenses along with coronavirus-related woes is a concern. Let’s discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Even though...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Dollar General's (DG) Pricing Strategy, Business Model Bode Well

DG - Free Report) in carving out a niche in the retail space. The company’s everyday low-price model is anticipated to draw customers, who have been seeking both value and convenience amid the pandemic. We believe that store expansion initiatives, continued restructuring and the improvement of distribution centers are likely to drive revenues.
CHICAGO, IL
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
kyma.com

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Global automakers are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories to prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. The moves are ahead of demand at the moment, but forecasters predict that the share of electric vehicles will rise dramatically as more battery-electric models are rolled out as governments increase requirements for zero-emissions vehicles to fight climate change. At present, only about 4.8% of the roughly 80 million new vehicles sold globally run solely on electricity, according to LMC Automotive.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500 logging the biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rallied on earnings. The Dow Jones (up 1.58%) and the Nasdaq (up 2.18%) were also notable winners last week. Oil prices staged a rally last week, with United States Oil Fund...
STOCKS

