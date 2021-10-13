Dan’s Daily: Penguins Win, Latest on Kane, Could Flyers-Giroux Breakup?

Since being drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Claude Giroux has solidified himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Entering his 15th season with the team in 2021-22, Giroux currently ranks ninth all-time in goals scored for the Flyers. Although he has not shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon, the captain of the orange and black is in the final season of the eight-year deal he signed in 2014-15.

