Dan’s Daily: Penguins Win, Latest on Kane, Could Flyers-Giroux Breakup?
It’s been at least a week since news of Evander Kane centered a headline. The Pittsburgh Penguins were flying on Tuesday night and they did it with the ESPN theme song behind them. The team took care of all of the housekeeping, including placing Evgeni Malkin on LTIR and signing Brian Boyle. And here’s the story to put in your back pocket–could the Philadelphia Flyers and Claude Giroux breakup?pittsburghhockeynow.com
