2022 Ford Mustang may lose power

The Ford Mustang, one of America's most iconic cars, remains a difficult car to come by thanks to production delays as a result of supply shortages and other factors. Still, if you're after one, now is the perfect time to start looking before the next-generation model comes along. We're expecting a full redesign of the sports car sometime next year, so Ford is making the most of the time it has left with the current generation by pulling the oldest trick in the book and offering special edition models, including the recently-revealed Ice White Editions for the regular Mustang and the Mach-E. There are more incoming though, including the latest pair of specials - arriving as 2022 models are the first-ever Stealth Edition and the new California Special.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO