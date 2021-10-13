CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Ford Mustang may lose power

By Shane McGlaun
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A report is floating around that claims something Mustang fans won’t be happy to hear. According to the report, the 2022 Mustang will be losing some horsepower from its 5.0-liter V-8 engine. According to the report, the standard 5.0-liter V-8 for 2022 will make 450 horsepower. For 2021, the same...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
AutoGuide.com

2022 Ford Mustang Adds EcoBoost Stealth, GT California Special Editions

Two appearance packages up the option count for the evergreen pony car. Ford on Wednesday announced two additional appearance packages for the 2022 Mustang. Both the EcoBoost four-cylinder and growly V8 GT receive upgrades for those looking for a little more individuality with their pony car. Up first is the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Ford Mustang tops the 2021 Made in America Auto Index

The most-American car is about as American as they get. The V8-powered Ford Mustang GT with manual transmission has topped the Kogod School of Business' Made in America Auto Index for 2021. The study combines several factors, including assembly and company headquarters location and the percentage of domestic parts content,...
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales At 5,580 In Q3 2021

Ford brand reports 148,967 vehicle sales in September (down 17.5% year-over-year) and 1,331,542 year-to-date (down 6.7%). The rate of decline is lower, which suggests that maybe the semiconductor supply situation is improving. Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased 92% to 9,150 (a new record).
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition revealed

Ford has confirmed that for the first time, a Stealth Edition Mustang is joining the lineup. The Stealth Edition Appearance Package is only available on the 310 horsepower EcoBoost Premium Mustang. The package promises a more menacing look for the car. As the name suggests, the Stealth Edition Appearance Package...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang
Roanoke Times

2021 Shadow Black Ford Mustang EcoBoost

Shadow Black 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost RWD 6-Speed Manual EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - Retail Bonus Customer Cash. Exp. 11/01/2021.
RETAIL
Carscoops

2021 Ford Mustang Now Available With RTR Series 1 Package

Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles has just announced its latest collaboration with Ford that will see it launch the new 2021 Mustang RTR Series 1, which will be capped to just 500 units. The Series 1 Mustang from RTR is a dealer-installed package that can be ordered with any EcoBoost...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Adds Two New Mustang Special Editions For 2022

The Ford Mustang, one of America's most iconic cars, remains a difficult car to come by thanks to production delays as a result of supply shortages and other factors. Still, if you're after one, now is the perfect time to start looking before the next-generation model comes along. We're expecting a full redesign of the sports car sometime next year, so Ford is making the most of the time it has left with the current generation by pulling the oldest trick in the book and offering special edition models, including the recently-revealed Ice White Editions for the regular Mustang and the Mach-E. There are more incoming though, including the latest pair of specials - arriving as 2022 models are the first-ever Stealth Edition and the new California Special.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ditches Front Trunk For ‘Drainable Frunk’

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the current model, as The Blue Oval is increasing its usable battery capacity and adding all-wheel drive to the California Route 1 trim. Additionally, it’s getting the Ice White Appearance Package, which will no doubt thrill prospective buyers who are a fan of the color. But Ford Authority recently learned of another change to the fully electric crossover’s lineup, one that suggests Ford finally realized it adopted the wrong terminology when it decided to call the storage area ahead of the windshield the front trunk.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Roanoke Times

2014 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Mustang GT

Clean CARFAX. Red 2014 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V. * 2014 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000 * 2014 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2014 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Ford Mustang RTR Series 1 Returns For A Limited Run

There will only be about 500 of these limited edition Mustangs produced. We love limited edition cars, especially modern muscle cars. There’s just something about walking up to a car show and seeing the one car that doesn’t look like any others parked around it. And from a collector’s stand point, they’re a no brainer when it comes to adding one to your collection - not to mention the investment they represent if you keep them in the right condition. So when we heard the Ford Mustang RTR was going to have another iteration in the 2021 year model as a Series 1 car.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets a new Stealth Edition appearance package

Ford is lining up some more goodies for the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost. The new Stealth Edition appearance package is available for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium model. The package includes a more aggressive exterior kit like 19-inch Ebony Black aluminum wheels, black mirror caps, clear LED taillight covers (derived from the Mustang Ice White appearance package), and a new high-performance rear wing.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Ford Mustang Sports New Fashions for EcoBoost and GT

Despite the Mustang Mach-E clearly receiving the brunt of Ford’s marketing efforts, the manufacturer is still trying to retain customers who prefer the real one original. We’re inclined the believe that a traditional American sports coupe offering 310 horsepower out of the box for under $30,000 is probably reason enough to keep the Mustang on your radar. But Ford has debatably sweetened the pot with a couple of factory appearance packages designed to give the car more character.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT first drive review: More power, more tech, more fun

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a fantastic EV, with good range, excellent usability and plenty of the rowdy, fun-to-drive characteristics of its gas-powered sibling. Still, the internet's ceaseless keyboard warriors have continued to shout to the heavens that it's "Not a real Mustang!" So to give its EV more sports car cred, Ford now offers the 2022 Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. And after driving both, there's no doubt in my mind this electric crossover is completely deserving of the Mustang name.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang California Special Revealed With Updated Appearance

Several weeks ago, Ford Authority photographers spotted what appeared to be a 2022 Ford Mustang California Special driving around with new exterior touches. Now, the updated package has officially debuted, and aside from the cosmetic changes, buyers can now pair it with the GT Performance Package, a change that enables pony car shoppers to combine its unique stylistic elements with more concrete enhancements. The updated package joins the Ice White Appearance Package and Stealth Edition Appearance Package for the upcoming model year changeover.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Can’t Replace the GT350

It’s hard to take this car as anything other than a disappointment. Sure, it’s brilliant, growling and mean, smart and raucous. It’s among the most charming things you can get for less than $60,000, behind the Mazda Miata and a cabin in the woods. But the Mustang Mach 1 walks in the shadow of a giant, because it’s supposed to replace the irreplaceable Shelby GT350.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E On Track For 50K Deliveries By End Of Year

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been gaining in popularity with new vehicle shoppers since its launch late last year, and in spite of the semiconductor chip shortage, it quickly outproduced and outsold the ICE-powered Ford Mustang after just a few months of being on sale. Now, on the eve of earning Car and Driver‘s EV of the Year award and turning a profit early in its lifecycle, Ford has revealed that the EV crossover is on track to record some impressive sales figures by the end of the year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Before the Fox Body Mustang, Ford Made the Fairmont

The 1970s saw hardship for American cars as emissions laws became more strict. Cars required new expensive equipment to filter their exhaust fumes, which in turn slowed them down. The second-generation Ford Mustang was proof of the detrimental effects this had on speed when its most powerful engine was a V8 that made 120 horsepower.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy