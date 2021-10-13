CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Eau Claire business woman, Evers-appointee joins Democratic race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

By Olivia Herken
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Democrat has entered the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Rebecca Cooke, Eau Claire small business owner, political consultant, nonprofit leader and current board member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, officially announced her campaign on Wednesday morning, vying to become the district’s first congresswoman. “Growing up, it was...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 3

 

Tony Evers
Rebecca Cooke
