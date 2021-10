HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Football fell to Central Oklahoma on Saturday night (Oct. 16) at Lewis Field Stadium by a score of 24-14. The Bronchos held the Tigers scoreless in the second half, while scoring 14 points to take the lead and win by 10. UCO moved to 4-3 on the season, while FHSU is now 3-4. The Bronchos snapped a five-game losing skid to the Tigers with their win.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO