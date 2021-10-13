CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buchanan; Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Jackson; Platte; Ray Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wyandotte, northeastern Johnson, southeastern Buchanan, southwestern Daviess, Clinton, Clay, western Ray, western Caldwell, eastern Platte, southeastern DeKalb and northern Jackson Counties through 645 AM CDT At 557 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Agency to Edgerton to Parkville to near Olathe. Movement was east at 45 mph. This storm produced 42 mph wind at Kansas City International Airport around 550 AM. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee, Lenexa, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Excelsior Springs, Merriam, Cameron, Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Parkville, Edwardsville, North Kansas City and Fairway. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 414 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 63. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 226 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 3 and 10, and between mile markers 35 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

