Riot are removing cross-team text chat in League Of Legends
Riot Games have announced they're disabling /all chat in matchmade queues in League Of Legends to cut back on verbal abuse. Players in the same team will still be able to type to each other, and post-match chat will remain cross-team too, so you'll still be able to throw out your "ggs". But, as of League's next patch, you'll no longer be able to see messages from enemies mid-game. Good riddance, I say.www.rockpapershotgun.com
