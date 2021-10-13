CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Harrah’s Casino’s Refusal to Let Black Servicewoman Inside Sparks Outrage Over ‘Racist’ Policy

By Ashantai Hathaway
 5 days ago
A Black military woman is suing a New Orleans casino after being denied entrance using her military ID. U.S Army 2nd Lt. Deja Harrison and her family said they had plans to celebrate her step-brother’s 21st birthday at Harrah’s Casino on Oct. 5. But before the celebration, casino security told her she wasn’t allowed to enter the facility with her military ID because they did not believe she was the woman pictured on it, according to NewsNation.

LHONZ
1d ago

They will call the police for this, but not on the many people who are in the casinos without wearing a mask as mandated by the State of Louisiana.

