Jazz FM launches new jazz-themed comedy show

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Bauer-owned radio station Absolute launched its first scripted comedy series last month, another Bauer outlet has also announced a new comedy programme. Fronted by Marcus Brigstocke, ‘The Cabinet Of Jazz’ is Jazz FM’s first ever comedy show. Nice. The spiel for the new programme is as follows: “Based on...

