Jazz FM launches new jazz-themed comedy show

EXCLUSIVE: Jo Koy will bring more of his humor to Netflix as he sets his fourth comedy special with the streaming giant. Set to premiere sometime in 2022, Koy will film the as-yet-untitled special on March 25 and 26 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Koy made his Netflix debut in 2017 with Jo Koy: Live From Seattle, followed by Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot in 2019 and Jo Koy: In His Elements in 2020. Among Koy’s current projects is Easter Sunday, an upcoming comedy inspired by the comedian’s experiences growing up in a Filipino family. The film, written by Ken Cheng, hails from Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback. Koy is also set to headline a Filipino-American sitcom Josep currently in development at ABC. He will write and executive produce the comedy alongside showrunner Steve Joe, writers Michael Golamco and Randall Park and their Imminent Colision banner, Hieu Ho, Joe Meloche and The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. Koy is repped by Arsonhouse Entertainment, CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO