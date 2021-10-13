Tommy: Could a HELOC help you? Managing Your Money with Mark Rosa

Photo credit juststock/Getty images

Sometimes roof damage and the resulting problems don’t reveal themselves immediately. Assessing the impact from a natural disaster takes time and involves, as does a roof, different layers. As you make your way through those layers, you find things you didn’t know were damaged and your recovery strategy is constantly changing.

Financial impacts from a disaster such as Ida doesn’t always reveal itself immediately either. That’s why we try to help you survive and thrive with "Managing your Money with Mark" every Friday morning at 7:45am. As the recovery continues, unknown financial issues reveal themselves and Mark Rosa wants to help you find solutions.

What if you live in an apartment? What if your home was damaged and there’s not enough equity to secure your HELOC (home equity line of credit)? Those are a couple of the situations Mark will discuss as he helps us ALL manage OUR money.

To find out more about home equity lines of credit (HELOCS), check out the "Home Equity Line of Credit Calculator."