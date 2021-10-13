VIDEO: 2 sought after woman beaten unconscious in Brooklyn street robbery

Warning: The video in this story is graphic.

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Police said Wednesday that they're searching for a man and woman seen on video beating a woman unconscious and robbing her on a Brooklyn street last week.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on a sidewalk at Powell Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville around 3:15 a.m. last Wednesday when she was approached by the man and woman, police said.

The woman punched the victim, causing her to fall into a curbside planter, police said.

The woman then punched and kicked the victim multiple times in her head and body, knocking her unconscious, according to police.

The man stole the woman’s purse, two cell phones and a necklace, police said.

Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD released disturbing video of the attack as they search for the two suspects, who fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. She was treated for trauma to her face and head, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.