CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

VIDEO: 2 sought after woman beaten unconscious in Brooklyn street robbery

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

Warning: The video in this story is graphic.

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Police said Wednesday that they're searching for a man and woman seen on video beating a woman unconscious and robbing her on a Brooklyn street last week.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on a sidewalk at Powell Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville around 3:15 a.m. last Wednesday when she was approached by the man and woman, police said.

The woman punched the victim, causing her to fall into a curbside planter, police said.

The woman then punched and kicked the victim multiple times in her head and body, knocking her unconscious, according to police.

The man stole the woman’s purse, two cell phones and a necklace, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byOEy_0cPlLS4g00
Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD released disturbing video of the attack as they search for the two suspects, who fled the area on foot.

The victim was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. She was treated for trauma to her face and head, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NYPD cop Yvonne Wu charged with murder in fatal love triangle shooting

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu was charged Thursday night with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing the woman’s new lover in a jealous fit of rage, police said. The 31-year-old, five-year veteran of the force snapped on Wednesday night and allegedly carried out the double shooting...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Video Shows Woman With Red Gas Can Inside Store Before Fire At Brooklyn Yeshiva

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the woman they say poured gasoline and started a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva. The video shows a woman carrying a red gas cannister inside a store before the fire. A video released earlier showed a woman with a red gas can drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. New video of the female sought in connection to the fire in front of the Yeshiva. Please DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information. @NYPDBklynSouth @NYPD70Pct @NYPD67Pct @NYPD63Pct @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI @ADL_NYNJ @JCRCNY https://t.co/B31L3rKmc6 pic.twitter.com/hPNHy6ealc — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 16, 2021 A security guard quickly doused the fire with water before it could spread. No one was hurt. The fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman fatally shot in head on NYC street

A woman was fatally shot in Brooklyn late Tuesday — and cops say she may not have been the intended target. The 30-year-old woman was shot in the head at Georgia Avenue and Belmont Avenue in East New York around 9 p.m., police said. A group of males were standing...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

16-Year-Old Isaiah Levine Killed In Double Shooting On Lower East Side, Second Victim In Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A double shooting Friday night on the Lower East Side has left a 16-year-old dead and a second victim in the hospital. Police arrived to the intersection of Delancey and Suffolk streets just after 8:30 p.m., CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Officers found the teenager unconscious in the street after being shot in the face. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved, police said. A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the hip. He is expected to recover. Witnesses said the intersection where it happened was busy and packed with people enjoying the warm,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Nypd#Brownsville#Police#Crime Stoppers#Nypdtips#Ems#Brookdale Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
qchron.com

Duo sought in robbery

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating two men who committed a street robbery in Rego Park on Oct. 1. Police in the 112th Precinct said the incident took place at about 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive when the victim was approached by two men. One placed a hard object against the victim’s body and demanded his property. The pair then took an iPhone, AirPods and a fanny pack. They fled into the subway station at 63rd Drive in Rego Park — both caught on video avoiding the fare.
QUEENS, NY
editorials24.com

Woman clinging to life after Brooklyn shooting

A woman is clinging to life after being struck in the head with a bullet in Brooklyn Tuesday evening. The woman, who is in her 30s, was shot on Georgia Avenue and Belmont Avenue in East New York at around 9 p.m., police said. A woman is clinging to life...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Delivery Worker Stabbed To Death, E-Bike Stolen Near Sara D. Roosevelt Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed and killed a delivery worker on the Lower East Side on Saturday morning. Police released a new video and they’re hoping it helps in the search, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Sunday. The footage shows the suspect. Police said he has a thin build and was wearing jeans and a grey hoodie. They said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Mia Sala of Brooklyn, was found near the Sara D. Roosevelt Park with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman, Striking 5-Year-Old Child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and her young child are recovering after they were attacked on a busy Upper East Side street. Moments after the vicious attack, the cries of a small child rang out on East 86th Street near Lexington Avenue. Cell phone video shows a man police have identified as 52-year-old Harlem resident Terrance Saxton being handcuffed and arrested. It also shows the victim holding a bottle of cold water up to her bruised face. It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Police say Saxton walked up to the 35-year-old woman from California and her two young kids. He was mumbling and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Standard-Examiner

Ogden store clerk beaten unconscious, man arrested

OGDEN — Prosecutors filed charges Monday against a 50-year-old man who allegedly beat a convenience store clerk unconscious after she tried to stop him for shoplifting. Glade Fitzgerald, described in court records as homeless, is charged by the Weber County Attorney’s Office with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with serious injury or loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy