When you know, you know? Meghan King and Cuffe Owens knew each other for less than one month before they exchanged vows, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. According to multiple sources, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, and Joe Biden’s nephew, 42, have been together for three weeks. After NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell announced the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were set to attend their nuptials on Monday, October 11, King and Owens shared their wedding photos with Brides.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO