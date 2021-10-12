Ivy League Teams Make Statements

The Yale football team is set to travel up north to the Granite State this weekend to take on Dartmouth in a battle of defending Ivy League co-champions. It took three games, but the Elis (2–1, 1–0 Ivy) were at last able to put together an offensive masterclass this past weekend against Lehigh. While the defense of the Blue and White has shown a consistent high level of play all season, the offense had been putting up an average of 20 points per game through the season’s first two games — good for sixth in the Ancient Eight. This weekend’s contest against Lehigh was the first in which Team 148’s offense fired on all cylinders. Yale’s quarterbacking unit of Griffin O’Connor ’23 and Nolan Grooms ’24 combined for three touchdowns and 245 yards spread out among seven different receivers. Running back Zane Dudek ’22 and his 56 yards rushing led the way for a ground game that finished with 175 yards. His 56 yards also propelled the Pennsylvania native past Eli great Dick Jauron ’73 for the highest career yards-per-rush average in Yale history.

