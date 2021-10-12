Ivy League Teams Make Statements
Dartmouth's win over Army has a lot of their supporters talking, but there's more to talk about in the Ivy League. Obviously West Point is not in the Ivy League, but the Dartmouth win, their first in over 20 years, is an indication that the Big Green has come back from the COVID delays as strong as ever. Mike Weir, who has been a clutch playmaker, scorer, and kicker, since he was in middle school with Doylestown (where he also played in high school) and later Atlantis and EIRA, hasn't changed. His ability to get points in a tight game and then find space for his support runners when the game opened up is hugely valuable to Dartmouth. Jasper Green and Charles Fenn scored the tries—Weir's crossfield kick set it up for Fenn.www.goffrugbyreport.com
