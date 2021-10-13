CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Exploiting evolution to explore chemical space shows promise for drug discovery

By Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific
chemistryworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssembly theory – an approach that characterises molecular complexity – has been used by scientists in the UK to investigate how selection emerges in chemistry. The method offers new possibilities for making compounds with desired properties in a minimum number of steps based on evolution. ‘By using assembly theory to follow a given path of, say, molecular evolution of a natural product that is a useful drug, we can predict how that product will evolve and literally “jump ahead” in time to get the new molecule rather than waiting,’ says Lee Cronin at the University of Glasgow, UK, who invented assembly theory and led the study.

www.chemistryworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals

Ever wonder how and when animals swanned onto the evolutionary stage? When, where and why did animals first appear? What were they like? Life has existed for much of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, but for most of that time it consisted exclusively of bacteria. Read more: Life on Earth was nothing but slime for a 'boring billion' years Although scientists have been investigating the evidence of biological evolution for over a century, some parts of the fossil record remain...
WILDLIFE
upr.org

Space Dynamics Lab-built telescope aids in accidental discovery of brown dwarf

A telescope built by Space Dynamics Laboratory has led to the discovery of a brown dwarf dubbed “The Accident.”. Citizen scientist Dan Caselden discovered The Accident by luck while sifting through a vast inventory of 19.38 million images. There are only 2,000 known brown dwarfs in our galaxy and The Accident was not on the map because it was different from usual brown dwarfs. It emitted weak signatures, suggesting it is old and yet indicated higher temperatures. Typically brown dwarfs will become dull and cold as they grow older.
ASTRONOMY
everythinglubbock.com

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new...
SCIENCE
pharmatimes.com

Fungus-derived cancer killing drug by Oxford University shows promise

A chemotherapy drug, NUC-7738, which is derived from a Himalayan fungus has been found to have 40 times greater potency in killing cancer cells than its original parent compound. The drug has been produced and is currently in clinical trials due to a collaboration between Oxford University and NuCana. This...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Evolution#Chemical Space#Chemical Compounds#The University Of Glasgow
SpaceRef

Explorers Club Event: Women in Space

THURSDAY - October 14 at 7:00 pm ET. Meet 4 stellar women who are blazing the trail in the next era of human spaceflight – from commercial spaceflight professionals to budding astronauts to spacewalk operations engineers and more! Join moderator Dr. Shawna Pandya in conversation with these incredible Explorers Club members and fellows as they share their respective journeys, challenges and vision for the future of space.
FLORIDA STATE
Silicon Republic

DCU researchers’ discovery could make cancer drugs more effective

Dr Andrew Kellett, who led the DCU team, said the discovery yielded ‘promising’ results for the future of difficult-to-treat cancers. Researchers at Dublin City University (DCU) have discovered a new way to prepare DNA-damaging drug molecules. The long-term goal of this work is providing new effective, personalised cancer treatments with lower side effects.
CANCER
chemistryworld.com

Ionised water’s fleeting radical–cation pair observed for the first time

For the first time, scientists have imaged and measured a fundamental but fleeting step in water ionisation – the creation of the hydroxyl–hydronium complex OH(H3O+), a radical–cation pair – before it separates a hundred quadrillionth of a second later. Water ionisation is a process that features in countless chemical reactions,...
CHEMISTRY
chemistryworld.com

Uranium surprises scientists with strong covalent bond

Uranium forms an unusually strong triple covalent bond with nitrile groups, confounding predictions about the bond strength of actinides compared with the remainder of the periodic table. Elements usually follow a pattern in the strength of their covalent bonds, with groups 1 and 2 forming more ionic bonds and covalency...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
roboticstomorrow.com

Innovations in Assistive Robotics Show Promise for People With Disabilities

Technology is vital to improving the lives of millions of people around the world living with disabilities. Advancements in everything from bionic limbs to robot caretakers have opened up doors to physically challenged people like never before. The demand for technological solutions for mobility and daily life is high, with...
ELECTRONICS
Harvard Crimson

HEB Prof. Explores Evolution and Exercise in Webinar

Human Evolutionary Biology chair Daniel E. Lieberman ’86, top, offered evolutionary insights into physical activity in his virtual lecture, “Did We Evolve to Exercise?” Wednesday evening. Human Evolutionary Biology chair Daniel E. Lieberman ’86 offered evolutionary insights into physical activity in his virtual lecture, “Did We Evolve to Exercise?” Wednesday...
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Tiny mechanical forces deform proteins in living systems for faster reactions

The tiny shear forces proteins experience inside blood vessels can dramatically increase their reaction rates, researchers have shown. The effect, which arises from changes in the proteins’ macromolecular shape, could even affect the action of therapeutic antibodies. The forces on cells and biomolecules within living environments can affect their behaviour....
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Timmers’ towers and Straus’ flasks

The revolutionary system that made labs much less likely to go up in flames. What do you fear most in the lab? Although I have lit more hydrogen balloons, white phosphorus and magnesium/perchlorate fuses than most, just the idea of a fire in a lab fills me with limbic dread. But fires have been a grim reality for chemists since the subject was born. Much of synthesis is done in liquid fuel, often at the boiling temperature. To compound it, our solvents need to be anhydrous. Traditionally this meant a row of solvent stills which in the ‘good old days’ sat in a row on a spare bench: two litres of solvent, alkali metal or metal hydride, all topped off by a water condenser. What, in that hackneyed phrase, could possibly go wrong?
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Exploring Common Envelope Outcomes of Binary Stellar Evolution

Binary neutron stars have been detected in the Milky Way as millisecond pulsars and twice outside the galaxy via gravitational-wave emission. Most of them have orbital periods of less than a day—a contrasting difference to their progenitors: massive stellar binaries that have hundreds or thousands of days orbital periods. In the last several decades, there has been much debate about explaining how massive binaries transition to double compact objects. To date, one of the strong contenders to explain this transition is the highly-complex stage of binary stellar evolution known as the common-envelope phase.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Discovery of New Cellular Rhythm in The Heart Shows How It Tracks The 24-Hour Cycle

Scientists have identified a new cellular mechanism that helps the mammal heart stay in sync with circadian rhythms, and the discovery could help identify why some are at greater risk of cardiac problems. Circadian rhythms are processes that help to regulate time-based systems in the body around a roughly 24-hour cycle, affecting sleeping and waking, how our metabolism functions, and our cognitive processes too. It's been known for a long time that the heart is subject to this biological clock, with people showing an elevated heart rate in the morning, and a much lower rate while we sleep at night. Just how the...
IFLScience

Accidental Discovery Leads To Promising Rheumatoid Arthritis Vaccine

An experimental protein-based vaccine against rheumatoid arthritis has shown huge promise in early animal models, according to new research from the University of Toledo. As an excruciatingly painful autoimmune disorder that affects around 1.5 million Americans currently, rheumatoid arthritis has no known cure and a vaccine would be a huge step in allowing millions of people to move once more.
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Absci announces partnership to accelerate drug discovery

Absci Corp. (Nasdaq: ABSI) announced Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based EQRx to discover and develop new protein-based drugs. Absci, based in Vancouver, specializes in drug and disease target discovery, combining synthetic biology and AI. EQRx is a pharmaceutical company that launched in January 2020 to focus on developing and delivering new medicines at “radically lower prices.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
frontiersin.org

Reach for the stars: Research Topics on space exploration

With recent advances in commercial space exploration, we have curated a list of our best Research Topics on outer space. Explore collections edited by experts from NASA, The Goddard Space Flight Center, Space Science Institute, German Aerospace Center, Canadian Space Agency, National Space Science Center, European Space Agency, International Space University, and many more.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common diabetes drug shows promise against rare childhood brain tumor in laboratory studies

Metformin, a drug commonly prescribed against diabetes, holds promise against a rare type of childhood brain tumor in laboratory studies, an international team of researchers led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center report in Science Translational Medicine. Experiments that uncovered new understandings of group A posterior fossa...
CANCER
chemistryworld.com

How organocatalysis won the Nobel prize

On Wednesday 6 October, List, a chemist from the Max Planck Institute in Mülheim and Princeton University’s MacMillan were awarded the Nobel prize ‘for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis’. Such has been the impact of their work, many people close to them had been expecting the call from Sweden to come for several years.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy