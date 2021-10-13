Exploiting evolution to explore chemical space shows promise for drug discovery

The revolutionary system that made labs much less likely to go up in flames. What do you fear most in the lab? Although I have lit more hydrogen balloons, white phosphorus and magnesium/perchlorate fuses than most, just the idea of a fire in a lab fills me with limbic dread. But fires have been a grim reality for chemists since the subject was born. Much of synthesis is done in liquid fuel, often at the boiling temperature. To compound it, our solvents need to be anhydrous. Traditionally this meant a row of solvent stills which in the ‘good old days’ sat in a row on a spare bench: two litres of solvent, alkali metal or metal hydride, all topped off by a water condenser. What, in that hackneyed phrase, could possibly go wrong?

