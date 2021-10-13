CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Only 20 foreign trucker visas approved - and each one takes three weeks to process

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3Mjd_0cPlKMm500

Ministers have admitted that visa applications for HGV drivers and poultry workers invited to come to the UK to save Christmas are taking three weeks to process.

It came as a cabinet minister admitted that only around 20 applications for temporary visas from foreign lorry drivers have so far been processed during Britain’s supply chain crisis.

Many of those applying are not expected to arrive in the UK until mid-November, giving them only weeks to make an impact on the expected Christmas shortages resulting from Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

With growing fears that shops will run short of toys, turkeys and Christmas treats like pigs in blankets, the government this month announced an offer of time-limited visas for up to 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers to ease supply chain pressures in the festive period.

Another 300 haulage drivers were encouraged to come to Britain immediately and allowed to stay until the end of March, to help ease separate problems with fuel shortages.

Conservative Party co-chair Oliver Dowden admitted that the scheme has so far attracted only a “relatively limited” number of truck drivers from overseas.

The minister said the government had received around 300 applications from foreign drivers, but just over 20 hauliers have been processed and are now “on the roads”.

Mr Dowden told LBC Radio: “We have 300 who have applied for these visas. I believe the number is just over 20 who have actually received them and are on the road. I expect this number to increase over time.”

Taken aback, LBC host Nick Ferrari said the rate of success in attracting foreign drivers was “hopeless”, adding: “You’d get booted out of school for that, minister.”

Mr Dowden said ministers were “not in the business of setting arbitrary targets” as he defended the government’s reluctance to bring in more foreign drivers to meet the drastic shortfall.

Asked how far the government will have got to addressing the shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers by Christmas, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What I can assure you is that the government is straining every sinew and the government is committed to making sure we increase HGV driver capacity through a whole range of different measures.”

Meanwhile, immigration minister Kevin Foster wrote to MPs to confirm that the offer of visas for 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers only went into operation on Monday this week, with truckers able to work in the UK until February and meat-processors told to leave by the end of the year.

He said potential recruits will need to obtain sponsorship from an employer before applying for a visa, adding: “Applications will be processed in 15 working days – as this is the public service standard.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael told The Independent: “It is shocking that while supermarket shelves are going empty and our ports are gridlocked, visa applications are still taking three weeks or more to be processed.

“It means some workers will only be allowed in the country for as little as two months by the time their application has been approved. It’s little wonder so few people are taking up the offer to work here under the Conservatives’ botched visa scheme.

Toyshop owners have warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment with fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.

Asked about potential Christmas shortages, Mr Dowden said: “The situation is improving, I’m confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas.

Mr Dowden also defended Boris Johnson’s decision to take a holiday in a Spanish villa this week while the UK faces energy shortages and problems recruiting drivers.

“I’ve worked closely with three prime ministers and I can assure you that there’s no such thing as a holiday for a prime minister,” he told Good Morning Britain.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inside Politics: Ministers ignored terror warnings and Sunak mulls VAT cut on household energy bills

Political divides are put aside today as the House comes together to remember Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in his Essex seat. The murder is being treated as terror-related and several of today’s papers look into the suspect’s motives. Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut to VAT on energy bills and scientists have come together to urge the PM to end new gas and oil projects ahead of the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
ECONOMY
AFP

UK PM vows democracy will triumph over evil after MP killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday led tributes to veteran Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, as police probed whether a suspect arrested was motivated by Islamist extremism. The attack was the second killing of a UK politician in five years and has stoked fears for the safety of elected representatives, as well as calls for an end to divisive partisan rhetoric that has increased since the 2016 Brexit referendum. "We will cherish his memory. We will celebrate his legacy," Johnson told parliament, after MPs, many dressed in black, packed the House of Commons and stood heads bowed in a minute's silence. "And we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the parliament that to Sir David Amess, meant so much," he added.
U.K.
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Alistair Carmichael
raventribune.com

Pig trafficking in Great Britain: Visa for 800 foreign killers

Status: 10/15/2021 1:33 p.m. There is no end to Britain’s labor crisis: large numbers of butchers are missing. To prevent further suffering for animals, the government is issuing 800 work visas to skilled workers abroad. Hundreds of foreign butchers are said to have eased the congestion of pork on British...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Truck Drivers#Truckers#Uk#Hgv#Covid#Conservative Party Co#Lbc Radio
Shropshire Star

‘Relief’ in pork industry after extra visas granted for foreign butchers

It had been feared up to 150,000 pigs could be destroyed as waste due to a backlog of animals ready for slaughter. There is “relief all round” in the pork industry after the Government announced an extra 800 visas for foreign butchers, but the sector has called for more action to solve the problem of labour shortages long-term.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Cyprus strips 45 foreigners of their Golden Visa investor passports

The European Commission criticized Cyprus for granting these passports, claiming that “European values are not for sale,” and accusing the scheme of “trading European citizenship for financial gains.”. Cyprus decides to remove Cypriot citizenship for 39 investors and 6 members of their families. Cyprus is also investigating a further six...
WORLD
kfgo.com

UK’s Johnson: 127 drivers applied for fuel trucker visas

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that 127 drivers had applied for fuel trucker visas amid an acute shortage of drivers that has strained supply chains to breaking point. Johnson told BBC TV that the haulage industry had been asked to provide the details of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK prime minister to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a special session of tributes in the House of Commons on Monday to David Amess a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall.A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.The death of Amess, a popular legislator who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years, has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.The House of...
POLITICS
businesstraveller.com

Royal Thai renews pan-India visa application processing mandate

The Thailand government has renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with VFS Global. VFS Global will cater to travellers from all over India through visa application centres and drop off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
INDIA
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy