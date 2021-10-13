CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Got $1,000? 2 Super-Smart Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next Decade

By Rachel Warren
 5 days ago
  • These two companies both have track records of generating great returns.
  • You probably have some of the first stock's products in your home right now.
  • The second stock is the market leader in animal health, and just delivered another stellar quarter of growth.

Most people won't get wealthy from the stock market overnight, and for the ones who do, sustaining those returns can be even more difficult. I'm a newer investor myself, and I didn't grow up surrounded by financial gurus. Because of this, one of the things I love most about writing about stocks is that I can (hopefully) help to demystify some of the most common misconceptions about investing. One misconception is that there's some secret to making money through the stock market.

In reality, the best way to generate and maintain great portfolio returns is to do two simple things: 1) buy excellent companies and 2) hold those companies for many years. Being a long-term investor takes patience, but it can also be incredibly rewarding over time.

On that note, whether you're newer to investing or a seasoned pro, here are two fantastic companies to consider buying right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsIWz_0cPlKDpY00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is hardly going to be a new name, but this 135-year-old pharmaceutical company has plenty to offer long-term investors in the form of stability and a reliable dividend. The company has increased its dividend every year for almost 60 years, and is a member of the elite group of companies called Dividend Kings. The stock yields a healthy 2.6% based on current share prices.

With an exhaustive collection of household name brands in its portfolio (think Tylenol, Listerine, and Neutrogena), not to mention its stable of pharmaceutical products, Johnson & Johnson is well positioned to ride out a variety of market headwinds, and it's proven it can do so time and time again. Despite some mixed quarterly results in 2020, it still finished out the year with a nearly 2% increase in sales. And in the second quarter of this year, its revenue grew 27% year over year, with net earnings rising an incredible 73% from the year-ago period.

Johnson & Johnson isn't the type of stock you look to for swift share-price appreciation, but its history of consistently raising and paying out its dividend regardless of what's happening with the economy or broader market makes it a particularly attractive choice for income investors. In addition, the stock has generated a total return of nearly 240% over the past decade. While this still trails the S&P 500's total return of about 360% during the same period, it's none too shabby for a dyed-in-the-wool value stock.

2. Zoetis

If you haven't heard of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) before now, this is a stock you won't want to miss out on. Zoetis used to be a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer, but it was spun off in 2013 and is now the world's top animal health company. Bear in mind, the global animal health market is expected to hit a valuation just shy of $49 billion this year, and as the market-share leader, Zoetis stands to snag a considerable portion of these revenues.

Zoetis's broad portfolio of animal vaccines, medicines, and other top-selling products are continually met with high demand from its diverse customer base, which includes everyone from pet owners to livestock farmers. This consistent need for quality animal healthcare products was evident in its most recent quarterly report, where management said that the company grew its revenue and net income by respective amounts of 26% and 36% year over year. Meanwhile, Zoetis has grown its annual revenue and net income by approximately 40% and 100%, respectively, over the past five years alone.

Since the company started trading publicly more than eight years ago, its stock has achieved share-price gains of more than 540%. In short, if you want to invest in the booming animal health industry, Zoetis is the way to go. With a clear foothold on this market and a robust track record of delivering both exceptional top- and bottom line growth, not to mention mouth-watering shareholder returns, there's plenty for long-term investors to like about this stock.

MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

A lot of growth stocks have seen volatile trading in recent months. Inflation concerns and rising bond yields and interest rates have spooked some market traders and sparked sell-offs in 2021. But the pullback has also created opportunities to build positions in companies hit but the broader market sell-off but still positioned well for long-term success.
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has a 6% Dividend Yield and a $100 Billion Market Opportunity

The past year and a half or so hasn't exactly been a great environment to own experience-based real estate -- and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hasn't exactly seen its business thrive. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why this is a stock that needs to be on investors' radar as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually winds down.
