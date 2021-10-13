CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning commute delayed on Powhite Parkway eastbound due to crash, debris

By Keyris Manzanares
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers experienced delays this morning on Powhite Parkway (VA-76) eastbound due to a crash near the ramp from I-195 north (Downtown Expressway).

(Photo credit: Mrs. Jenn S. on Twitter)

The backups from the crash ran all the way back to the Mechanicsville Turnpike intersection.

At 6:45 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation said there was a vehicle crash and lane closures are in place. There was also debris in the road.

Crews were able to clean up by 8 a.m. and backups started to clear.

Backups on VA-76 Wednesday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Stay with 8News for updates.

