KLUKAS Case No. 21 PR 48

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Amended Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 48 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER H. KLUKAS DOD: 06/07/2020 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth 08/27/1932 and date of death 06/07/2020 was domiciled in Dunn County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 815 Meadow Lane SE, Menomonie, WI 54751 . THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie , Wisconsin, Room Courtroom 1 , before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Judge James M. Peterson , on November 1, 2021 at 11:30 am . You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 11, 2022. 3. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie , Wisconsin, Room 1500. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-232-6782 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Attorney William S. Milne Address: Weld Riley, SC PO Box 1030, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1030 Telephone Number: (715) 839-7786 Bar Number: 1037974 BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED: October 5, 2021 Electronically signed by James M. Peterson Circuit Court Judge 10/13 10/20 10/27 LAC88232 WNAXLP.