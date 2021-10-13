CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Notice Corp Guardian 2021

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal Notice La Crosse County Human Services Department, Adult Protective Services, invites your qualifications and proposals for providing services as the Preferred Provider for Corporate Guardianship services until 3:00 p.m. November 1, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference for interested parties at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, via Microsoft Teams link (email csander@lacrosscounty.org to obtain link). The Preferred Provider Solicitation Package may be found on the La Crosse County website at https://lacrossecounty.org/home/business/requests-for-proposals/requests-for-proposals. 10/13 LAC88312 WNAXLP.

