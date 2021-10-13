CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

Notice of Budget Hearing

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEST SALEM NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING (SECTION 65.90(4) Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of the School District of West Salem that the Budget Hearing will be held in the Marie W. Heider Meeting Room, 405 East Hamlin Street, West Salem, Wisconsin on the 25th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. Detailed copies of the budget are available for inspection in the District's office, 405 East Hamlin Street, West Salem, Wisconsin from 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dated this 27th day of September, 2021. Robin Fitzgerald, District Clerk **A quorum of the Board may be present, but no Board action will be taken.** 10/13 10/20 LAC86757 WNAXLP.

