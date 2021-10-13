MAJORS Case No. 21 PR 49

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 49 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIANE M. MAJORS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth MARCH 15, 1967 and date of death MAY 16, 2021, was domiciled in DUNN County, State of WISCONSIN, with a mailing address of 102 BLUEBIRD LANE #5, KNAPP, WI 54749 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is JANUARY 13, 2022 5. A claim may be filed at the DUNN County Courthouse, 615 STOKKE PKWY, MENOMONIE, Wisconsin, Room 1500. Form completed by: Brent D. Skinner - Skinner Law Firm, LLC Address: 3120 Schneider Ave E, Suite 2 Menomonie, WI 54751 Telephone: 715-235-5556 Bar Number: 1016077 DATE SIGNED: October 6, 2021 Electronically signed by Lisa Crouse Probate Registrar 10/13 10/20 10/27 LAC88241 WNAXLP.