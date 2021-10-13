CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

10 7 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minute

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday October 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: ? Agenda ? Student School Board Representative ? Field Trip Request ? Minutes ? World's Best Workforce Public Hearing Date ? District Dental Coverage Bids ? Adjournment at 7:31 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 10/13 LAC 88343WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

