Analog Devices will be conducting a Tech Day on October 14, 2021, from 11 AM to 1 PM. This event is will be conducted on an online platform. The event will be a good learning opportunity about the latest in RF technology with Analog Devices as their experts demonstrate how advanced solutions can be implemented in today’s critical applications. From a comprehensive antenna to bits portfolio for applications from DC to beyond 100 GHz, Analog Devices can help support the designs for 5G, radar, and more.

ENGINEERING ・ 7 DAYS AGO