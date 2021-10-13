CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Leaders Listen To Public Input

By Gene Webster
wvih.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagistrates of Meade County Fiscal Court heard from the public during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday (10/12) night. The court received criticism related to issues related to the latest edition of the nuisance ordinance adapted nearly two years ago. The ordinance has worked in some cases and in others has not been able to provide desired remedies by some. Recently county leaders and the some members of the county planning and zoning commission discussed some of the issues during a work session. Magistrates have worked for years attempting to craft a fair ordinance for a case by case scenario and appear to returning to the drafting table for adjustments to address current concerns being voiced.

IN THIS ARTICLE
