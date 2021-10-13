CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Takes Apparent Swipe at Sister's Book Deal in Instagram Post

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamie Lynn Spears announced the upcoming release of her memoir earlier this week—and big sister Britney Spears appears to be unimpressed.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Sean Preston Federline

Sean Preston Federline is the oldest son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. He is two years old as of Sept., 2007. He is the brother... Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden Look SO Grown Up Now!. There is a lot of very reasonable tension between Britney Spears and her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jamie Spears' Sister Breaks Her Silence in Scathing Interview About His Treatment of Daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was recently removed as her conservator, and now, in a scathing interview, Jamie's sister has broken her silence about his treatment of the beloved pop star. On Friday, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather sat down with Good Morning Britain and spoke out about how she feels her brother "manipulated and used" Spears. "He caged her," Wrather said. Spears' aunt went on to say of her own brother, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone?"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Working Title#Instagram Post#Worthy Publishing
HollywoodLife

Tyra Banks Rocks Sexy Snake Gown & More To Channel Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

It’s Britney night, baby! Tyra Banks went all out to pay tribute to the pop star with two fabulous outfits for the October 4 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’. Britney Spears was the lady of the hour on the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars. The entire episode was dedicated to the pop star, with the remaining couples all dancing to iconic songs from her music catalog. Of course, host Tyra Banks had to get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in two Britney-inspired looks for the show.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Does Not Hold Back About There Being Yet Another Documentary On The Pop Star

The Framing Britney Spears documentary, produced by The New York Times and released on Hulu eight months ago, questioned the validity of the iconic pop star’s conservatorship, which she's been under since 2008. It also sparked a huge dialogue on the treatment of celebrities in a paparazzi era. However, some criticisms of the doc itself also manifested and, conversely, some Emmy nominations as well. But now there's yet another follow-up documentary with more insight into the situation, and Spears’ own fiancé, Sam Asghari, has some serious thoughts about it.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
heatworld

Inside Britney’s $1m freedom party

Just a couple of weeks after hearing the news that she will officially be free from her dad’s control, it seems Britney Spears is ready to celebrate. The 39 year old jetted off last week to French Polynesia with fiancé Sam Asghari to revel in her court victory after a judge suspended Jamie Spears as her conservator. And now we’re told Brit is planning a huge party to celebrate all her recent good news.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele looks incredible as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Adele has taken to social media to go Instagram official with Rich Paul, her rumoured boyfriend, as she posted a series of stunning snaps for the first time since the Euro 2020 final in the summer. The 33-year-old Tottenham-born singer has now 'confirmed' the romance with the NBA agent, and we couldn't be happier for her.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
604K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy