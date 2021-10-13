CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How loons can bring out the best in humans

North Country Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world's foremost authorities on loons was the featured speaker at the Adirondack Loon Celebration at the Paul Smith's College VIC last Sunday. Jim Paruk has studied loons for 28 years and his career has taken him from Alaska to the Gulf of Mexico. Todd MoeHow loons can...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Post-Bulletin

Concentrate on the people who bring out your best

Just as trees grow their branches toward the sun, spend more time with the people who are your source of light. Sunlight seems like an abundant, infinite resource, but not so for anything in the thick forests. Competition for sunlight is one of the strongest factors shaping forest architecture. Trees have adapted by learning to bend toward the light. But is that what our mind does?
ECONOMY
kingstonthisweek.com

Fare With a Flair: Thai flavours bring out best in lamb curry

Thai-inspired dishes have become part of our regular choice of meals. I only have to look in the fridge for my tub of Thai red curry paste and rummage through my freezer to find Kaffir lime leaves and Thai chilies. I always have Thai fish sauce — ubiquitous in recipes — in the fridge to give that essential Thai flavour.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

How to Humanely Keep Insects Out of Your Home

If you want to keep insects out of your home but don’t want to have to kill them, here are some useful tips for keeping your home insect-free the humane way. Insects are gross and creepy when indoors and should be outside where they can’t bother you, and you can’t bother them!
ANIMALS
98.1 The Hawk

How Your Teddy Bear Can Bring A Smile To Everyone At Work

2021 has brought us so much stress and it seems like we just can't get away from it. Whether it's vaccination mandates, the border crisis, or rising gas prices (the price of oil has cracked through the $80 a barrel mark), it has us feeling overwhelmed. I don't know about...
PETS
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
Miami Herald

Wild video from SC shows massive alligator devouring a 6-foot gator whole

This is the brutal moment when a 6-foot alligator gets devoured by an even bigger, toothier and hungrier alligator. The smaller reptile hangs lifeless and limp in the jaws of the powerful predator. For a moment, when the smaller gator’s left front leg appears to twitch, it seems like there might be a chance he can escape the Godzilla-like creature now crawling out of the South Carolina waters.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
HuffingtonPost

600-lb Stranded Sea Turtle Splashes Back Into The Ocean After Rescue

A very big sea turtle is swimming free again after a team effort to help the hefty animal. The 5-foot-long, 600-pound adult male leatherback was spotted stranded on a Cape Cod, Massachusetts, mudflat on Sunday. Rescuers with the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary showed up quickly to keep the distressed turtle from drifting somewhere harder for people to access, local news station WHDH reported.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS

