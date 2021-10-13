Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens in small wedding ceremony
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Meghan King Edmonds married Cuffe Biden Owens during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. Cuffe, a Los Angeles-based attorney, is President Joe Biden’s nephew — Cuffe’s mother is Valerie Biden Owens, a political strategist who worked as a senior advisor on POTUS’ 2020 presidential campaign. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the wedding ceremony, which took place at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. King shared the news of the marriage on social media, alongside a photo with the caption: “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”www.radionwtn.com
