CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens in small wedding ceremony

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Meghan King Edmonds married Cuffe Biden Owens during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. Cuffe, a Los Angeles-based attorney, is President Joe Biden’s nephew — Cuffe’s mother is Valerie Biden Owens, a political strategist who worked as a senior advisor on POTUS’ 2020 presidential campaign. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the wedding ceremony, which took place at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. King shared the news of the marriage on social media, alongside a photo with the caption: “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Meghan King Broke 'Tradition' Wearing Blazer Wedding Dress to Marry President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan O'Toole King didn't want to go the traditional route when it came to her wedding dress. For her intimate nuptials on Monday to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, King chose a mini blazer dress bought online at Matches Fashion. She even asked for her husband-to-be's input as she tried on all her options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefocus.news

What is Cuffe Owens' net worth as he weds RHOC alum, Meghan King?

President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens and Real Housewives Of Orange County alum Meghan King have tied the knot. Following the news, some have since wondered about Cuffe Owens‘ net worth, while other’s are curious to know more about the couples whirlwind romance. Who is Cuffe Owens?. Cuffe Owens is the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
US Magazine

Who Is Cuffe Owens? 5 Things to Know About Meghan King’s New Husband

Introductions are in order! Meghan King’s husband, Cuffe Owens, is used to being in the spotlight as one of President Joe Biden’s nephews — but now his love life is turning heads. The couple, who made their romance Instagram official last month, made headlines on Monday, October 11, when news...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Us Weekly

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens Dated for 3 Weeks Before Surprise Wedding

When you know, you know? Meghan King and Cuffe Owens knew each other for less than one month before they exchanged vows, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. According to multiple sources, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, and Joe Biden’s nephew, 42, have been together for three weeks. After NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell announced the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were set to attend their nuptials on Monday, October 11, King and Owens shared their wedding photos with Brides.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Joe Biden
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ on Montana Honeymoon With Husband Cuffe Owens

Honeymoon magic! After Meghan King wed Cuffe Owens, the Mr. and Mrs. took a vacation to enjoy their newlywed bliss in the great outdoors. “Out here in the woods living my best life,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 15, alongside a makeup-free selfie as she drank a cup of coffee. “Don’t worry, I’m still a little bit fancy, but discovering myself over the past couple years has led me to this place of complete and utter stripped down fulfillment: Fulfillment within myself and fulfillment/validation from the universe.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan King Adds Cuffe Owens’ Last Name as ‘RHOC’ Stars React to Surprise Wedding

Back to three names! Meghan King ended her whirlwind wedding day by updating her name to reflect her marriage to Cuffe Owens. The 37-year-old former Bravo star’s name officially reads “Meghan King Owens” on Instagram after her Monday, October 11, nuptials. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Joe Biden’s nephew exchanged vows in Pennsylvania in front of 50 guests, including the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jim Edmonds Reacts to Ex-Wife Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ Whirlwind Wedding

Moving forward! Jim Edmonds weighed in on ex-wife Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ whirlwind romance after the pair tied the knot in October. “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!” he told the Daily Mail. “I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?” But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Wedding Ceremony#Potus
abc17news.com

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding Monday in Pennsylvania before returning to Washington for the week. The president and his wife, Jill Biden, were attending the wedding of Cuffe Owens to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney and the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens. The event was held at Biden Owens’ home. King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.” Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Meghan O'Toole King Opens Up About Meeting and Marrying President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan O'Toole King is opening up about her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Biden and planning a wedding with "no major frills, no overthinking, no drama." That's an all-the-more impressive feat given that two of the guests were President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who attended the ceremony on Monday at the groom's childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy