More Than Half a Million Health Care Workers Quit Their Jobs in August

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 5 days ago
A report from the Labor Department found a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August as COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant surged.

Comments / 9

Nelumbart
4d ago

Its because they see that the government and hospital administration is killing people, then calling everything a covid death. What's worse is they tried to get these workers to participate. So the ones that quit are the good ones.

valley
5d ago

I empathize with them. So many people died last year. Must have taken a toll on the mental strength.

Newsweek

