More Than Half a Million Health Care Workers Quit Their Jobs in August
A report from the Labor Department found a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August as COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant surged.www.newsweek.com
Its because they see that the government and hospital administration is killing people, then calling everything a covid death. What's worse is they tried to get these workers to participate. So the ones that quit are the good ones.
I empathize with them. So many people died last year. Must have taken a toll on the mental strength.
