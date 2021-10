Six months ago was the last time anyone saw 5-year-old Elijah “Eli” Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. Now, the boy’s mother and a man have been arrested in connection with the case as officials continue to search for the child. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, the boy’s 35-year-old mother, and her associate,...

