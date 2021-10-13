CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Franklin; Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin, southeastern Douglas and east central Osage Counties through 630 AM CDT At 555 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pomona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Ottawa, Baldwin City, Eudora, Centropolis, Pomona, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Vinland, Globe and Pomona Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 175 and 182, and between mile markers 188 and 189. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 203 and 205. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

