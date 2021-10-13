Nvidia ends support for Windows 7 and 8, as well as Kepler GPUs

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces new systems based on NVIDIA® Ampere architecture GPUs and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators (Supermicro X12 series). These servers are designed for demanding AI applications where low latency and high application performance are essential. The 2U NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU system is suited for deploying modern AI training clusters at scale with high-speed CPU-GPU and GPU-GPU interconnect. The Supermicro 2U 2-Node system reduces energy usage and costs by sharing power supplies and cooling fans, reducing carbon emissions, and supports a range of discrete GPU accelerators, which can be matched to the workload. Both of these systems include advanced hardware security features that are enabled by the latest Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX).
Comments / 0