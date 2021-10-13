CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Nvidia ends support for Windows 7 and 8, as well as Kepler GPUs

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June, Nvidia revealed its (ending of) support plans for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. It noted that in October it would simultaneously drop support for the near-10-year-old Kepler architecture GPUs. Now the time seems to have come, as the latest driver from Nvidia, the GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL driver, enacts both these signposted changes.

hexus.net

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Nvidia RTX 3090 Super release date, plus new RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 2060 GPUs

Over the past few weeks, various RTX GPU leaks have sprung from Nvidia’s pipeline, including plans for a supposed RTX 3090 Super. While separating fact and speculation is difficult, another insider has fortified the rumour mill with more graphics card claims. According to hongzing2020, Nvidia’s new RTX wave will launch...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

How to upgrade to Windows 11, whether your PC is supported or not

Windows 11 is here. And now that you've had time to read our full review, you might be thinking about installing the upgrade on your own PC. We think most people should wait a few months to give Microsoft time to iron out Windows 11's biggest new-operating-system bugs and finish releasing updates for Windows' built-in apps. But you may want to install the operating system anyway because you want to test it or because you like to run the newest thing. Or maybe you'd like to install Windows 11 on an "unsupported" PC because Microsoft is not your parent and therefore cannot tell you what to do.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Proton Experimental expands NVIDIA DLSS support on Linux to DirectX 11 titles

It's still currently disabled by default with you needing to make a small adjustment to turn it on. This can be added to individual games by setting PROTON_HIDE_NVIDIA_GPU=0 PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% in the launch options. Or you can try PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% with "dxgi.nvapiHack = False" in a DXVK config file. There's...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Turing
windowslatest.com

Windows 11 is now rolling out to supported devices

Windows 11 has arrived, but the brand new operating system is rolling out to select devices only. Windows 11 version 21H2, as the upgrade is also referred to, is a big update and it mostly consists of design improvements to fine-tune the operating system and prepare it for the next-generation devices.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Nvidia to Launch 3 ‘New’ GPUs in January including 12GB RTX 2060?

There have been many rumours of the last month that Nvidia has been preparing the launch of a number of new graphics card designs. In terms of the information, however, it’s been a little all over the place as we’ve seen not only sources claiming that ‘Super’ models are on the way, but also that they are considering revising existing and, perhaps surprisingly, older GPU platforms. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, a highly reliable leak source has cited three specific graphics cards that Nvidia will seemingly be announcing at CES 2022.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Mesa 21.3 RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Ray-Tracing Support For Older AMD Radeon GPUs

Mesa 21.3 recently landed RADV ray-tracing support for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver with RDNA2 graphics processors. Now the software-based/emulated Vulkan ray-tracing support has been merged for handling pre-RDNA2 GPUs. With today's Mesa 21.3 development code is support for Vulkan ray-tracing extensions on older GCN graphics processors. This Vulkan ray-tracing...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

Microsoft Releases Windows 11, Mac Virtualization Support Still Seems Unlikely

Following three months of beta testing, Microsoft has officially released Windows 11, which brings a new design, new multitasking features, and other software additions to the PC-using public. Perhaps inspired by macOS, the main Windows 11 screen features rounded corners on several interface elements including application windows, and in combination...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Windows#Baldur#Tomb#Ampere#Oem#Geforce Game
mspoweruser.com

Windows 11 Cloud PCs now supported on Windows 365 Enterprise

In August, Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 365. Windows 365 allows organizations to securely stream the full Windows experience—including all their apps, data, and settings—to personal or corporate devices. Since Windows 365 runs on Microsoft Cloud, users can enjoy an instant-on boot experience on any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad and Android.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition OC

I really like this card, but the size would put me off...of course using standard size fans would always make it a bit...'girthy'...but as someone who does use more than just one PCIe expansion card, it wouldn't work well in my system. If I were to buy a GPU with this kind of cooling system, it'd probably be at 3080 or 3080ti. I do wonder if there's a market for a manufacturer to offer a cooling solution like this but without any fans, so you could use whichever fans appeal?
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces new systems based on NVIDIA® Ampere architecture GPUs and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators (Supermicro X12 series). These servers are designed for demanding AI applications where low latency and high application performance are essential. The 2U NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU system is suited for deploying modern AI training clusters at scale with high-speed CPU-GPU and GPU-GPU interconnect. The Supermicro 2U 2-Node system reduces energy usage and costs by sharing power supplies and cooling fans, reducing carbon emissions, and supports a range of discrete GPU accelerators, which can be matched to the workload. Both of these systems include advanced hardware security features that are enabled by the latest Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
PCGamesN

Cryptominers find a way around Nvidia’s LHR limiters on RTX 3000 GPUs

Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series has some of the best graphics cards available on the market thanks to proprietary technologies like DLSS, but they’re also exceptionally good at mining cryptocurrency. This has contributed to unprecedented levels of demand that Nvidia has attempted to curb by introducing lite hash rate (LHR) limiters, but Tom’s Hardware reports that crypto miners have found a way to circumvent the constraints.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. Can you tell me the way to convert vhdx to vmdk with emu-img?. Run qemu-img convert...
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

Nvidia kills off Kepler

The chip maker named after a Roman vengeance daemon Nvidia has announced that at the same time that it kills off support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 it will abandon its decade-old Kepler architecture GPUs. Nvidia isn't publicising the latest driver as one that abandons Windows 7, 8/8.1 or...
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's LHR hashrate limitation for GeForce RTX GPUs can be easily bypassed by mining two crypto coins at the same time

It was apparently just a matter of time until clever crypto miners find a way to bypass the software algorithms of Nvidia's hashrate limitation that is built into the LHR models of current GeForce RTX graphics cards. It was already known that with a workaround, the NBMiner software was able to restore 50 to 70 percent of the mining performance of Nvidia RTX GPUs with the lite hash rate. The crypto miner software T-Rex now even goes a step further.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

NVIDIA Contributing Tegra NVDEC Support To Linux 5.16

The Tegra DRM driver changes were sent out on Friday of the new material destined for Linux 5.16. Notable this time around is NVIDIA's NVDEC driver being included. After going through rounds of public code review, the Tegra DRM driver updates for Linux 5.16 include the introduction of the NVDEC driver for accelerated video decoding. This open-source video decode engine work is for the Tegra X1 (Tegra210) and newer, including the Tegra X2 and Xavier SoCs at this time.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Nvidia 496.13 driver brings DLSS support in Back 4 Blood and many more games

Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL graphics driver landed today with official support for several new game releases, DLSS implementations, bug fixes, and other improvements. Turtle Rock's newly released cooperative shooter Back 4 Blood is optimized in this driver, and is a recommended install before enabling its DLSS capabilities, which...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 6000 processors might finally support external GPUs via USB 4

AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors are definitely among the best CPUs currently available, but one thing they lack is support for external graphics cards through the Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 ports. However, it seems that AMD is planning to include USB 4 with eGPU support on its upcoming Ryzen 6000 processors.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy