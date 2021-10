With the all-new Maverick launched this year and a new generation of the large F-150 here, the time has come for Ford's mid-size Ranger pickup to be updated. The current Ranger on sale in the US is a solid truck but it's now become rather dated. Although Ford has gone to great lengths to conceal the new Ranger in pre-production testing, we already got a decent look at a partially camouflaged version of the pickup earlier this month. Now, we have a revealing new spy photo taken in Thailand that shows the 2023 Ranger in XLT, FX4, and Wildtrak trims, from left to right. We think you'll agree that the new truck is a big improvement.

