All-terrain Vehicle Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over to 2028

By Howard Silva
trendingwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are utilized for off-road driving. They are three or four wheeled vehicles with large, soft tires and a relatively high centre of gravity. In most cases, these vehicles are used in farms, agricultural activities, vineyards, and ranches. They include amphibious vehicles, quad bikes, tractors, etc. These vehicles are also used for recreational use. In order to provide better stability, all-terrain vehicles are designed for very rough terrain, jumps, maneuverability and endurance. These vehicles can reach speeds of 50 mph and weighs up to 600 lbs.

