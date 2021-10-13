CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends for 2022: Health of the planet overtakes personal health priorities

Cover picture for the article13 Oct 2021 --- “Shared Planet” leads Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends for 2022, focusing on how both industry and consumers can play their part in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. The market researcher underscores that consumers now rank planetary health as their number one concern, overtaking personal health, which has been the top priority in recent years.

