Because there is not enough to worry about this year, we’ve just been handed another blow. Winter is coming and if we want to stay warm this year it will most likely cost us an arm and a leg. There have been reports over the past few weeks about how cold this coming winter will be, at least here in the Hudson Valley, and now there are reports about the sky high heating bills we can all expect to pay.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO